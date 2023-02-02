Rita Ora has finally revealed some details of her marriage to director Taika Waititi and during her appearance on a show she showed off her exotic new engagement ring. Here, check out when they tied the knot and more.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are one of the most famous and established couples in Hollywood. They met in 2018 and since that time they haven't separated, but it wasn't until August 8 last year that marriage rumors began to circulate. There has been quite a bit of mystery as to whether they had officially said "I do".

The two have been private about the details of their relationship, especially the director, who has been asked in several interviews about the singer's status. Now, she finally showed off the luxurious and rare emerald engagement ring she got on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ora assured that she had never shown it to anyone until that day and that it is quite a peculiar piece of jewelry. She further revealed to the host how she went about choosing the ring and said "I just think, like, when you know what you want and I feel like I really knew I wanted to be with this person, I just wanted them to feel really good. I may have taken him to the store and I may have told him exactly what ring I wanted".

When did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi get married?

The singer and the director confirmed their union on August 12, 2022, just days after rumors began to circulate. A source confirmed to People that the two were officially married after saying "I do" in a very small and intimate ceremony.

During Ora's interview with Heart Radio Breakfast, she confirmed the news and said, "Yes. Here we are. They say everything happens for a reason. I'm officially off the market, people!" when asked if she was married.