Road House is the next Jake Gyllenhaal starring Jake Gyllenhaal that will come to the big screen thanks to Amazon Studios and several names in the sports world, such as boxer Conor McGregor. Here, check out all about the movie.

Road House is the next film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and is set to be one of the biggest hits of his career. Doug Liman will direct, while Antonhy Bagarozzi, Nick Cassavetes and Charles Mondry will be responsible for the screenplay. The story will be a remake of 1989 and will feature several important actors.

Filming began in the Dominican Republic during August 2022 and on March 3, 2023, Gyllenhaal was seen filming a scene alongside former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Jay Hieron after the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 285 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The scene took place in front of fans who managed to attend the weigh-ins and included UFC President Dana White, as well as play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and several of the organization's event regulars. Here, check out all about the new version of the classic...

When will Road House be released?

It has not yet been confirmed when Road House will hit the big screen, but it is estimated that it will be next year. The remake is scheduled to be released by Amazon Studios, which means that after spending some time in theaters it could arrive to the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

What will Road House be about?

It is not yet known what the new version will be about, but it is known that it will be quite faithful to the original. The synopsis of the 1989 movie says "The Double Deuce is the meanest, loudest and rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and Dalton has been hired to clean it up.

He might not look like much, but the Ph.D.-educated bouncer proves he’s more than capable — busting the heads of troublemakers and turning the roadhouse into a jumping hot-spot. But Dalton’s romance with the gorgeous Dr. Clay puts him on the bad side of cutthroat local big shot Brad Wesley".

Who is the cast of Road House?

The cast of Road House will bring several great actors to the big screen and will also feature the acting debut of one of boxing's greatest athletes: Conor MacGregor. Jake Gyllenhaal will be the main protagonist of the remake and will be playing Elwood Dalton, while Daniela Melchor will be Ellie. Lukas Gage is also confirmed as one of the main characters, although it is not known in which role.

Here, check out the complete list of actors that will participate in the remake: