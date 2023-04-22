The actor mostly known for his role in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” made a big investment in a soccer club alongside Ryan Reynolds. Find out Rob McElhenney’s age, height, wife, kids, movies, social media, and net worth.

There are a lot of awards to be handed for actors or writers like him. Rob McElhenney has been a main piece in the creation of the TV show named “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” that premiered in 2005. But now he has his eyes set on another potential reward that doesn’t have anything to do with his job.

McElhenney partnered with Ryan Reynolds in 2020 during the pandemic to purchase a soccer club in Wales for a big figure. That is the adventure he will be looking to complete with hopefully a Hollywood ending this Saturday, April 22. The team he co-owns with Deadpool star is ahead of a challenge that could change their history.

Wrexham AFC is the club that has transformed in his priority lately. It was surprising when they bought it not only because of how far it is from where he lives. What makes it even more of a fairy tale is that it plays in the United Kingdom’s fifth division. In any case, these are the important details about McElhenney such as his age, height, wife, kids, movies, social media, and net worth.

How old is Rob McElhenney?

Rob McElhenney is 46 years old. He was born on April 14, 1977. His place of birth was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

How tall is Rob McElhenney?

Rob McElhenney is 5’9” or 1.75m tall.

Who is Rob McElhenney’s wife?

Rob McElhenney’s wife is Kaitlin Olson. The couple met when McElhenney hired the 47-year-old actress to play the role of Dee Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. They got married on September 27, 2008.

What are the names of Rob McElhenney’s kids?

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson have two kids. Axel Lee McElhenney is 12 years old and Leo Grey McElhenney is 11 years old.

What movies has Rob McElhenney participated in?

He has been mostly involved in TV shows, but he appeared on some films too. McElhenney participated in “A Civil Action” (1998), Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001), Campfire Stories (2001), Long Story Short (2002), Latter Days (2003), and The Tollbooth (2004).

Does Rob McElhenney have any social media?

Rob McElhenney is @robmcelhenney on Instagram, where he has 1.4 million followers. He has one million followers on his Twitter account @RMcElhenney. His TikTok username is @rmcelhenney and has 1.2M followers there.

What is Rob McElhenney’s net worth?

Rob McElhenney has a net worth of around 50 million dollars.