Robert De Niro is not only one of the most talented and profiled actors, but also one of the highest paid in the film industry. Here, check out his net worth and some of his salaries.

Robert De Niro is one of the most important figures in cinema and has made a career like few others. With more than two decades in the entertainment industry, he has been ranked as one of the top actors, along with Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson.

The 79-year-old star continues his journey on the big screen and will soon release his new production, About My Father. During an interview at the world premiere, he not only talked about what it means to be a father and the comedy itself, but also confirmed that he has had a new baby.

He currently has seven children from three different relationships. The Oscar winner had two children with Diahnne Abbott, two with Grace Hightower and two with Toukie Smith. It is not known with whom he had the last baby, but it is believed that it was with another woman.

What is Robert De Niro's net worth?

Robert de Niro has a fortune of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over time he has established himself as a top-tier actor and one of the highest paid figures in the film industry. His earnings not only come from his successes on the big screen, but he has also established himself as a businessman.

He is co-founder of the Nobu restaurant chain, together with Nobu Matsuhisa, which currently has more than 40 locations around the world. He is also co-owner of The Greenwich Hotel in New York. So his list of stores and businesses is quite extensive and well positioned, which makes him several million monthly.

Here, check out some of his salaries and income from his most popular movies: