Robert De Niro has a large family, which is the fruit of his two former marriages and his last relationship. Here, check out how many children the 79-year-old actor has and who they are.

Robert De Niro is not only known for being one of the leading figures in the film industry, but he is also one of the most prolific and versatile actors. His repertoire already includes more than 40 titles and more than a decade in the same profession. Now, the star unveiled his next film, About My Father, along with the arrival of his new son.

During an interview with Brittnee Blair, he talked about what it's like to be a father and what that role entails. When the journalist made reference to being loving but also stern with children, he responded, "I don't like having to lay down the law and things like that. But, sometimes you just don't have a choice. Any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do right by the kids and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you just can't".

The 79-year-old star had two marriages and several children. Diahnne Abbott was his first wife, whom he met when they were filming one of his biggest hits, during 1976. Years later, in 1997, he married Grace Hightower, but in 2018 they decided to go their separate ways. Toukie Smith was his last known ex-girlfriend, with whom he never got engaged and said "I do".

How many children does Robert De Niro have?

Although Robert De Niro was believed to have 6 children, the actor recently confirmed that he actually has 7 children. During an interview with ET Canada about his upcoming movie, he confessed that he had a new baby at the age of 79. When journalist Brittnee Blair said "I know you have six children", the star made a correction and revealed "Seven, actually, I just had a baby".

It is not known who the mother is, due to the fact that she did not give too many details other than announcing the arrival of her seventh child. When he made that comment in the chat, many thought it was a joke, but the media ended up contacting the actor's representatives and they confirmed that everything he said was true.

Who are Robert De Niro's children?