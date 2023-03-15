If there is one thing that most moviegoers love is a good romantic comedy and luckily this year there will be several movies of this style. Here, check out what they are, what they are about and when they will be released.

Rom-Coms of 2023: What are they and when will they be released?

Many stars tend to star in even one romantic comedy at some point in their career, such as Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, who made one of the best-remembered classics of the 2000s: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

While there are many films of this style that have not been very successful, there are other titles that have established themselves as cult hits. The duo Hudson and McConaughey are one of the most popular, having been in several productions, such as Fool's Gold.

Streaming platforms have opted to bring back this style of movies and during the last few years we have seen how several of these titles have been successful, becoming a franchise. Such has been the case of The Kissing Booth on Netflix or The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video.

Which big star rom-coms will be released this year?

Starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), the plot has not yet been made official but several sources have confirmed that it is a "modernization of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing". It will be directed by Will Gluck and filming has already begun in Australia.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – April 27

The film stars Rachael Leigh Cook (She's All That) as Amanda, Scott Ly as Sinh Thach and Ben Feldman as John. It will hit Netflix's catalog on April 27 this year.

The official synopsis reads "An executive goes through an unexpected breakup, then accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourism industry in Vietnam", according to IMDb.

Love Again – May 12

Jim Strouse and Sofie Cramer's play brings two of the most popular actors to the screen. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch) and Sam Heughan (Outlander) will star in a new romance that will leave viewers in tears. It is scheduled to be released on May 12 in theaters.

The official synopsis reads "A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to", according to IMDb.

It is the next work of director Luca Guadagnino, which will star Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. It is scheduled for release on August 13.

The story will focus on three players who met when they were just teenagers, but now must compete to see who is the winner of one of the most popular tennis tournaments in the world: the Grand Slam.

Irish Wish

Ed Speleers and Lindsay Lohan team up to star in director Janeen Damian's new romance. No word yet on an exact release date, but it is expected to arrive sometime this year.

The story will center on Maddie, played by the Mean Girls actress, who puts aside her girlfriends to be her best friend's maid of honor at her wedding in Ireland. The only problem is that she's about to marry the love of her life...

Although Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 3) and Nicholas Galitzine (Purple Hearts) will star as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, they will not be the only major actors in the cast. We will also see Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont and Gaia Mondadori as Millicent.

No release date has been announced yet, but the plot has been announced. The story is based on the book by Casey McQuiston and follows the charming Mexican-American son of the President of the United States, who has a feud with the Prince of England. They are forced to pretend to be friends when the tabloids start talking, but something else ends up happening between them.

A Family Affair – November 17

Starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, the story follows King, a young woman who works for a movie star only to complicate her life immensely when that star falls in love with her mother. It will be added to the Netflix catalog on November 17.

Book Club: Next Chapter – May 12

Jane Fonda returns more refreshed than ever to star in this new play, alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. The four friends are set to spend some time in Italy, a trip that will change their lives. It will hit theaters May 12.