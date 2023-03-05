It seems that Dua Lipa has found love again with director Romain Gavras. They were recently spotted holding hands and spending a lot of time together. Here, check out all about the life of the singer's new partner.

Dua Lipa's career grew pretty fast, and so did her fame. So her fans are always waiting to see who the New Rules singer is dating. Now it seems that love has knocked on her door again and she is in a relationship with Romain Gavras, a filmmaker and director known for his work on MIA's Bad Girls video.

Since the pop star separated from Anwar Hadid during 2021, she has had several men in her life, but finally some media confirmed that she is no longer single, but quite the opposite. On Tuesday, February 28, she was spotted leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show hand in hand with the director.

Several sources have told The Sun that the two have been "quietly getting to know each other for months" and a few days before their first public appearance together, they were spotted leaving the BAFTA after-party at the same time. Many of her fans have been wondering who the enigmatic new beau is...

Romain Gavras' age, family and ethnicity

Romain was born on July 4, 1981 in Paris, France. He is currently 41 years old and has French nationality. He grew up in a family of filmmakers, as he is the youngest son of French journalist and film producer Michèle Ray-Gavras and Greek-French film director Costa-Gavras (Konstantinos Gavras).

He has two siblings in the same profession, Julie and Alexandre Gavras. In 1995, he founded the Kourtrajmé film school with a childhood friend, Kim Chapiron. Regarding his previous love affairs, during 2020 and 2021 he was in a relationship with singer Rita Ora, who is currently married to Taika Waititi.

Romain Gavras' movies and net worth

Not only has he directed several French productions, but many of them have been a success. Some of the most popular titles in his filmography are The World Is Yours, Our Day Will Come and Athena, which is available on Netflix. The latter had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 9, 2022, where it competed for the Golden Lion Award.

It is not known exactly how much fortune he has, but Idol Net Worth reported that he has around $18 million, while other portals claim that he has a net worth of between $3 and $5 million. His main earnings are due to the music and film productions he has done over the years, such as when he directed the video for the song No Church in the Wild by Kanye West.