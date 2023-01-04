Rudy Pankow has gained great popularity after playing one of the most charismatic Pogues of the Outer Banks: JJ. Here, check out everything about the actor, like his love life and more.

Rudy Pankow has not only become a favorite actor, but he has also broken several hearts along the way. The actor gained great recognition after the first season of Outer Banks, where he played one of the Pogues, the conflicted JJ Maybank. Since then, he has landed several important roles thanks to his talent.

The show was so successful in the Netflix catalog that it was renewed for two more seasons. The third will hit the screen on February 23rd of this year, so the new episodes are just a month away. It is not yet known exactly how many more parts it will have but it is estimated to be between four and five, so we have material for a while.

The actor has shared scenes with several showbiz stars, such as in Uncharted, where he starred alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. On the other hand, he is expected to participate in three plays during the next few years. One of them is Chocolate Lizards, by director Mark Lambert Bristo, where he will share the screen with Carrie-Anne Moss.

Rudy Pankow's age and family

Rudy was born on August 12, 1994 in Ketchikan, Alaska. So he is currently 24 years old. He became interested in the world of acting and production while attending high school and it was all thanks to YouTube. He went to Ketchikan High School, where he played soccer and participated in cross country events.

At the time, he considered studying at a culinary school as a vocational choice, but instead chose to become an actor and joined a 2016-2017 lotus at an acting institute. After that, he went on to enroll at Michael Woolson Studios to improve his skills.

At the end of the course, he got roles in theater and with that he managed to gain more experience. During this stage, she played characters from The Nutcracker, Mary Poppins and Oliver Twist.

Rudy Pankow's love life

Rudy is not single and has been in a relationship for several years at this point. The actor has been dating Elaine Siemek since November 2020. They met on the set of Outer Banks, as they both work on the Netflix series, only Pankow is starring and Siemek is an assistant.

Elaine is a professional film photographer and often shares photos on her social media of the cast and their scenery. They have always been quite private about their relationship, however sometimes they have posted some photos of them together at events or even vacationing.

Rudy had to come out in defense of his girlfriend on Instagram because many of her fans have come out against their relationship and were messaging her daily. On his account he wrote a statement where he addressed directly to those who follow them and are aware of what happened:

"I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal 'hate'. Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally", he posted.

Rudy Pankow's filmography

Movies

Nobody Knows as Abe Wooldrigde

11:47 as Jesse

Do Good Things as Mike

Not Me as Ashton

Last Summer as Dylan

Deviant as Marcel

Muse: Thought Contagion as Lead Guy

Space Waves as Joey Kite

Uncharted as Sam Drake

TV shows