Chris Rock and Colman Domingo star in the upcoming film directed by George C. Wolfe, titled Rustin. Here, check out when it will be released and where it can be streamed.

Rustin promises to be one of the next big screen hits, starring Chris Rock and Colman Domingo. It will be directed by George C. Wolfe from a script by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. It will be produced by Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The story revolves around Bayard Rustin, an activist in the gay civil rights movement, who also helped organize the 1963 march with Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. The project is intended to honor the African-American leader of social movements, who died on August 24, 1987 in New York City.

After the actors were revealed, the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice released a statement supporting Domingo's performance and asserted "His powerful voice helps amplify Bayard Rustin, godfather of intersectionality, planned the march, brought nonviolence to the movement, inspired the Freedom Riders, lost to history because of who he loved."

When will Rustin be released and on which streaming platform?

The exact release date for Rustin is not yet known, but it is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2023. Post-production is currently underway, as it began in November 2021 in Pittsburgh. In December of that same year was when the vast majority of the cast, such as Jeffrey Wright, Audra McDonald and Glynn Turman ended up joining.