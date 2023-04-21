Ryan Reynolds is not only one of the stars who earns the most money for his roles on the big screen, but he has also earned the title of one of the most successful entrepreneurs. Here, check out what his net worth is until 2023.

Ryan Reynolds is known for being one of the most versatile and charismatic actors in Hollywood. He has been in the industry for over 20 years and has a filmography like few of his peers, being full of big hits, such as Deadpool and Free Guy.

We will soon see him fight Wolverine in the new movie of the iconic Marvel Studios character. This is the first time a major X-men role will be directly related to him. It is expected to be one of the highest grossing productions of the MCU.

In addition to having been recognized for many important works, he is also known in the business world for his promising projects. Taking out Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, during 2020 he acquired Wrexham AFC soccer club, which was four leagues below the Premier League.

What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth?

The Deadpool actor is one of the richest in the industry and has not only built his fortune from his movie credits, but has also made an empire in the world of alcoholic beverages. He currently has a wealth of $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

On the X-men spin-off, Ryan received a base salary of $2 million. Thanks to a lucrative share of backend points he received a 10-fold increase. The media confirmed that in 2017 he earned $22 million, being one of the highest paid actors in the industry and the world.

After playing the iconic Marvel character, he entered the category of the few stars who earn $20 million upfront to star in a film project. He had some other big paydays, such as when he received a $27 million check for his role in 6 Underground, which was directed by Michael Bay.