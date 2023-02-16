Ryan Seacrest is one of the most iconic hosts in the industry and his show, Live With Kelly And Ryan, has been a hit since its premiere years ago. Here, check out why he has decided to step away from the show.

Ryan Seacrest has announced his departure from Live With Kelly And Ryan and the world has been shocked. The iconic host of some of the most famous shows has established himself as one of the best in his field and has decided that it is time to move on and leave his show after this past season.

He will undoubtedly be missed doing his morning duties and interviews alongside Kelly Ripa but his replacement has already been revealed. Taking his place after six years will be Mark Consuelos, the co-host's husband. The producer had originally committed to the show for three years but it ended up being twice as long.

This was due to the good time he has had as host and the fun he has had with the entire production team. However, it would not be the first time that Ripa's husband would take his place, as he has been his replacement on some occasions. Now, find out why he has taken this drastic decision after six seasons...

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'?

The presenter finally announced that this spring he will leave the program and on Thursday morning he used the broadcast to reveal the reason. He said it wasn't easy and his decision was bittersweet. Live is currently based in New York and Seacrets' residence is located in Los Angeles, which could be one of the reasons.

In addition, it is believed that the producer is ready to take new paths and venture elsewhere. He has always been quite multifaceted, as he has been on several shows at the same time, such as American Idol and his nationally syndicated radio shows for iHeartMedia.

On the other hand, Ryan wanted to dedicate some words to his partner and said "I admire you. I have a lot of respect for you. I love the fact that we can connect every day. There's nothing like this on television. This show really comes today because of an amazing family of people".

While Ripa replied "You've gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family to us. I'm so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly". The duo has been together since 2017, which was when the broadcaster joined the show replacing Michael Strahan and never left.