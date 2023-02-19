Ryan Seacrest, 48, is one of the most popular and successful TV and radio personalities thanks to his several hosting gigs, which include ‘American Idol.' However, many people wonder about his personal life, especially his relationship-status. Here's what we know.

Ryan Seacrest, 48, is one of the most popular and successful TV and radio personalities thanks to his several hosting gigs, which include ‘American Idol’ and ‘On Live with Ryan Seacrest.’ However, he recently announced that he was saying goodbye to Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons on the show.

The decision took fans by surprise, but it’s reported that he wants to spend more time in Los Angeles, especially after the “burnout and exhaustion that Seacrest experienced over the pandemic,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

However, another reason could have influenced him: his partner. While Seacrest, who has an impressive net worth, is very private about the romance, we know some details about his relationship, including who is his special someone. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Ryan Seacrest married?

The ‘American Idol’ host is dating 25-year-old model Aubrey Paige. The pair has been seeing each other for two years now, but no, they haven’t married yet. However, his co-anchor Kelly Ripa has expressed on air that she was happy about the relationship.

Talking about meeting Paige during last Spring, Ripa told Ryan that she was “so fond of her,” and she even said that she joked to her that they were “happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

Paige recently shared a Happy Valentine’s Day post for Seacrest. “Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you," the model wrote.