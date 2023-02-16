TV and radio host and producer Ryan Seacrest has been one of the most prolific media personality of the past 20 years. Here, check out how much he has earned for his career and what is his estimated net worth.

Ryan Seacrest is a host, TV and radio personality who has been so ubiquitous thanks to shows such as ‘American Idol’ or ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan,’ which he is going to leave. However, the producer won’t be having any trouble with money soon as he has a huge estimated net worth.

While Seacrest won’t be returning to ‘Live,’ he is still very busy with ‘American Idol’ as he is returning once again as a host, as well as his radio show ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ for which he has a contract through the end of 2025.

Apart from his hosting duties, Seacrest is also a producer and he has been behind several reality TV shows, including ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ And he recently signed a deal with ABC to develop scripted shows for the network.

What is Ryan Seacrest's net worth in 2023?

So, with that extensive resumé, what is Ryan Seacrest’s salary? According to Parade, Seacrest reportedly made about $10 million per season during his tenure on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. Meanwhile, his latest salary for American Idol was $12 million per season in 2017, but the sum has likely increased.

Also, he reportedly earns $1 million per year for hosting and producing Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (he has hosted it 18 times so far). Also, per Parade, he makes $15 million per year to host On Air With Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest.

Other ventures of Seacrest include his own skincare line, his menswear clothing line, he endorsement for Casa Dragones tequila and an organic olive oil brand. On the other hand, he recently sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $51 million per The Los Angeles Times. So, after all of this, how much is his net worth? His estimated net worth is $450 million.