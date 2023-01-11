The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 are just around the corner and it's time for celebrities to get their red carpet outfits ready. Here, check out how and when to watch the ceremony via streaming.

The arrival of the Screen Actors Guild Awards tells us two things. The first is that the awards season has already begun and the second is that the most awaited moment for the entire industry is approaching: the Oscars. As we all know, these types of ceremonies usually predict who will be the nominees and possible winners of the Academy Awards.

Since its inception in 1995, the SAG Awards have established themselves as one of the most important awards in Hollywood. During this morning, who organizes them revealed who are the new nominees for this year's edition and there were not too many surprises, especially after the Golden Globe.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are the productions that have dominated in the categories, taking five nominations each. Michelle Yeoh took home several awards for her work in Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's play. So all indications are that she could be the next winner of the bronze award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

When the 2023 SAG Awards will be held and how to watch them via streaming

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It will be streamed from Netflix's YouTube channel starting at 8 p.m. ET, and there's good news, as it will then move to streaming during 2024. This is the first time the show has had such a home and has already made several changes within its format.