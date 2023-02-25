New year, new awards season and it's finally time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before the ceremony we will see how the red carpet takes place, where celebrities are ready to look their best. Here, check out how to watch and at what time.

Despite being two weeks away from the Oscars, there are several other ceremonies taking place beforehand and it's time for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's time for celebrities to try on their best outfits and give it all on the red carpet, which is known as one of the most elegant and expected.

The nominations we will see are almost the same as all the ones we have already witnessed in previous awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin are some of the titles that dominate the list, while Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell are some of the stars nominated for the biggest awards of the night.

It has not yet been announced who will host the event, but there is a long list of presenters including big names such as Zendaya or Paul Mescal. As happens every year, there is an artist who is honored for her career and this time it was Sally Field's turn, for her five-decade career in Hollywood and the award will be given to Andrew Garfield.

How to watch or stream the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet

This year there have been many changes in the format of the awards show and one of them has been the way in which it would be available for viewing. It's time for the stars to show off their extravagant styles and personalities on the red carpet. The event will take place on Sunday, February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Before the awards show begins, we'll watch the celebrities walk the red carpet starting at 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT. Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein will be hosting the preview on EW and People's YouTube channel. They will be showing it all live under the title PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Then, once the carpet coverage is over, the ceremony will be streamed live online on Netflix's YouTube channel. Since the awards went completely digital this year. The awards show will begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.