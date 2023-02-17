The awards season has already begun and once again we will see how the most important movie celebrities wear their best outfits to be awarded with the iconic actor's statuette. Here, check out who will be the presenters of the 2023 SAG Awards.

The 2023 edition of the SAG Awards will come with several modifications in its format, such as where it will be broadcast. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, so there are only a few days left to see the stars on one of the most iconic and elegant red carpets.

As it usually happens, not all the details of the awards are revealed at the beginning, but the first presenters have already been confirmed and there are several important names among them. What still remains a secret is who will be the host, although during 2022 there were none and the last ones to hold the position were Megan Mullally in 2019 and Kristen Bell in 2018.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards evening, which exclusively honors actors, has a new partnership and will go completely digital this year, being broadcast only through the YouTube channel of one of the most popular streaming platforms: Netflix. Here, check out the complete list of confirmed presenters so far...

List of presenters for the 2023 SAG Awards

It was finally confirmed which celebrity will present this year's SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field and it will be one of the stars of the latest Spider-Man installment: Andrew Garfield. The rest of the selected artists will be presenting the awards at the 29th annual gala during the course of the ceremony. Here, check out the full list of presenters so far: