Kristen Stewart returns to the big screen with Michael Cera and a great director, to make Sacramento, the new comedy that promises to be one of the gems of next year. Here, check out all about the movie.

Sacramento is the next big production that will bring together several major stars, including Kristen Stewart (Spencer and Twilight) and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Barbie). Writer/actor Michael Angarano will direct the road trip comedy. This is not the first time the director and actress have worked together, as the two starred in Speak in 2004, almost ten years ago.

"We're grateful and excited to be able to make a movie like 'Sacramento'. Chris Smith and I started writing this script years ago, after they didn't pick our pilot episode", Angarano told Deadline after confirming that the script will be in the filmmaker's hands. Bee Hive and The Wonder Company will be the producers, along with Sam Grey.

The now popular director has starred in some well-known movies, such as Sky High. There we saw him play Will Stronghold, a 14-year-old boy who is the son of two famous superheroes and seeks at all costs to be like his parents by having some kind of supernatural ability. He has done several other works and it is time to see what awaits his fans with Sacramento....

Who is the cast of Sacramento?

Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano himself will star in the story. The actress from the new version of Charlie's Angels will play Rosie, Glenn's wife, whose role Cera has landed. While Erskine will be Tallie, the wife of Rickey, who is played by the director. AJ Mendez, Iman Karram and Rosalind Chao were the last to be added to the cast, under three unknown roles.

What will Sacramento be about?

The plot is set on a road trip of two friends, Rickey and Glenn, that will take them across the state of California from Sacramento to Los Angeles. As they make their way to their destination, they both reflect on what their past has been and what the future holds for them, as well as what they are really looking for.

When will Sacramento premiere?

It is not yet known exactly when the film will be released or where, but the director confirmed that filming will begin this spring, so it is likely that we won't see Sacramento until 2024. Now we can only wait for a member of the production team to reveal any further details.