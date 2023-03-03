Sam Claflin is one of the actors of the moment, especially after the premiere of his new series Daisy Jones & The Six, where he plays Billy Dunne. Here, check out all about his life.

Sam Claflin is not a young actor who is just starting to add titles to his repertoire, but he has already had a great career for years. He participated in several big projects, such as The Hunger Games saga with Jennifer Lawrence and the movie Love Rosie, with Lilly Collins. This morning she premiered one of her latest works: Daisy Jones & The Six.

The series was added to Amazon Prime Video's catalog on Friday and there we see him play Billy Dunne, the leader of the successful 70's band, The Six. His character is involved in several dramas, especially after starting a relationship with Daisy Jones and going through several addictions while married to Camila Dunne.

The first season will have a total of 10 episodes and while the story is presented in a documentary style (including background interviews with the band), it captures the essence of creativity in the erratic world of those years. Claflin not only brings out his talents as an actor, but also as an artist, as he sings several of the songs we hear in the soundtrack.

Sam Claflin's age and height

Samuel George Claflin, better known as Sam Claflin, was born on June 27, 1986 in Ipswich, Suffolk (England). He is currently 36 years old and measures 5ft 11 (180.3 cm). He is the third of four children and his parents are Mark and Sue. His father was an accountant/finance manager for a charity radio station and his mother was a classroom assistant.

He has two older brothers and a younger brother, Joseph, who is also an actor. Sam attended Costessey High in Norwich and was a member of the School of Excellence for Norwich City FC. He was a classmate of Jeremy Irvine when he studied at the London School of Music and Drama.

Sam Claflin's love life

Sam began dating actress, Laura Haddock, during 2011. He said that after meeting her, he called his agent to confess that he had just met the woman he wanted to marry. After being together for a year and a half, they decided to take their relationship a step further and tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2013.

At the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 they made the announcement that they were expecting their first child together. They now have two children. First a boy, named Pip, was born in 2015. And finally a girl, named Margot, during 2018. In an interview, the actor not only flattered Haddock, but also assured "She is my female counterpart, that's the best way to describe her".

However, the love came to an end and in August 2019 they confirmed their separation. "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together", he said.

Now, Claflin has abandoned his bachelorhood and announced that he was in a relationship again during September 2022. The actor is dating model Cassie Amato, who showed her support at the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Sam Claflin's net worth

The actor is estimated to have a fortune of $8 million, according to Net Worth Celebrities. He was once included in Forbes' list of the industry's highest paid actors under 30. Most of his earnings are based on his endorsements and on-screen work. Here, check out some of his salaries:

The Quiet Ones – $126, 000

The Riot Club – $138, 000

Love, Rosie – $160, 000

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Part 2) – $216, 000

Me Before You – $285, 000

Sam Claflin's movies and TV shows

Sam is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry. Over the years he has starred in several blockbusters with big stars by his side, such as Me Before You, where he shared the lead role with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones). Here, check out his most popular productions and his respective roles:

Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides as Philip Swift

Snow White & the Huntsman as William

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Finnick Odair

The Quiet Ones as Brian McNeil

The Riot Club as Alistair Ryle

Love, Rosie as Alex Stewart

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and 2 as Finnick Odair

Me Before You as Will Traynor

My Cousin Rachel as Philip Ashley

The Nightingale as Hawkins

Charlie's Angels as Alexander Brok

Love Wedding Repeat as Jack

Enola Holmes as Mycroft Holmes

Every Breath You Take as James

Last Night in Soho as Young Lindsay

Book of love as Henry Copper

TV Shows