Outlander star Sam Heughan is known for keeping his personal life private. However, fans still want to know if he is seeing anyone at the moment or if he is single. Here's what we know about his love life.

Sam Heughan is starring in ‘Love Me Again,’ alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But he will also be reprising his role as Jamie Fraser in the upcoming seventh season of Outlander, as well as starring the new thriller series The Couple Next Door. However, many fans of the Scottish actor wonder more about his love life.

Heughan, 42, has been linked with several women throughout his career despite his efforts for privacy, including ‘Into The Woods’ actress Mackenzie Mauzy, Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels, as well as Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt. However, none of these relationships have been confirmed.

Last year, Heughan talked about his sentimental life with Drew Barrymore in her talk show. She asked him if he was single as he’s been known to prioritize his work over his love life. However, he replied: "I never said that, I don't think. The job is so all-encompassing and we spend so much time on set and at work. But I'm open to something. I'm not sure what I'm saying I'm open for, but I'm open." But, has he been seeing someone?

Sam Heughan’s rumored girlfriend is a model

In March 2022, he was spotted locking lips with Monika Clarke at Café Select in Soho in New York. She is an Australian model who lives in NYC and, per her Instagram, she is repped by Wilhelmina Models. She also has a jewelry line called My Verité.

She has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram. While Heughan declined to comment on the photos when talking with Extra (as well as the previously cited Drew Barrymore’s interview), it’s not known if they’re still together or if it was just short-lived romance.

What we can say is that, if this is a proof of anything in this age, they don’t follow each other on Instagram. Meanwhile, Heughan is already teasing more of Outlander, which he also executive produces alongside his co-star Caitriona Balfe, with new promotional photos and promising an “emotional” season.