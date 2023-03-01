Sam Levinson is mostly known for creating "Euphoria," starring the Emmy-winning actress Zendaya. However, his way of working has been filled with controversy and a new report states that he has brought chaos to "The Idol."

Sam Levinson is mostly known for creating the ‘Euphoria,’ starring Zendaya. While the show has received critical acclaim, especially its star’s performance, it hasn't gone by without its fair share of controversies. And new reports suggest that the director is the cause of problems during production of another HBO’s show, ‘The Idol.’

Euphoria is known for its graphic depictions of violence and intimate scenes, particularly for Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie. While the actor has said that she doesn’t feel that she is being objectified by the approach, for many viewers and critics that’s exactly what is happening.

Apart from that, there were rumors of a feud between Levinson and Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the series and who is not coming back for Season 3 after they reportedly had a disagreement over the direction of her character. While those rumors were denied, a similar situation is reportedly happening on the set of ‘The Idol,’ which stars Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd. Here’s what we know.

What is happening with Sam Levinson on ‘The Idol’?

According to a new report from Rolling Stone, which features interviews with 13 cast and crew members of The Idol, Levinson’s approach has transformed completely the show, which was co-created by him and The Weeknd, “dramatically” ramping up explicit content which include “disturbing" intimate and "physically violent” scenes.

Unlike Euphoria, Levinson wasn’t set to direct the series. However, per the outlet, director Amy Seimetz, who left the project last April after completing 80 percent of the footage, was “set to fail” as she was “given half-finished scripts, a tight filming schedule, and Euphoria-level expectations.”

She left the project due to “creative differences,” per a statement from HBO at the time. And, according to what a source told RS, HBO gave Sam “essentially a blank check to turn it into ‘Euphoria Season Three with pop stars’ is extremely, extremely frustrating.” Also, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wasn’t happy with the “female perspective” of the series, and Levinson complied removing the “feminist lens.” Per the article:

“It was like any r*pe fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show—and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better,” one production member says of Levinson’s revisions.

Apart from that, crew members say that production became a “chaos” because they “never had a plan on what was going to happen today, or tomorrow, or the next scene.” Per a statement from HBO, “the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year, the team made creative changes they felt were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew.”