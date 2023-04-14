Sam Smith has risen from the ashes and his single Unholy has given him a new popularity, even winning the Grammy Award for Best Duo/Group Performance with Kim Petras. Here, check out what the star's net worth is.

Many may have different opinions about him, but no one can deny that Sam Smith is in the best moment of his career. A month ago it was announced that he would be joining the second season of And Just Like That to perform with Sarah Jessica Parker and now he has been making waves with his tour, where he is presenting his new album Gloria.

The release of her song Unholy with Kim Petras brought her musical catalog back to life and caused a complete revolution on social networks, especially on Tik Tok. The duo made history with the single, which ranked #1 on important charts such as Billboard. Never before in the industry, a person who considers herself non-binary and a trans person had had such a huge success.

However, with popularity also came haters. The 30-year-old singer has found himself in a controversy related to different religious beliefs, as he has been accused of promoting Satanism with his different stage designs and outfits. He kicked off his tour on April 12 in Sheffield, England with one of the biggest concerts he ever did, labeling the event as a "gay cabaret".

What is Sam Smith's net worth?

The star has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings come from his music career and endorsements. Brand highlighted that he has several titles that none of his peers have achieved, such as having the first theme song from a James Bond movie to reach No. 1 in the UK charts with Writing's on the Wall.