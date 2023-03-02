Sarah J. Maas is one of the most popular and best-selling authors in recent years, especially after publishing A Court of Thorns and Roses. Here, check out everything about her life, such as her net worth and personal relationships.

Sarah J. Maas is one of the most fan-favorite authors and readers of recent years. She competes with some of the best-selling titles in the publishing industry, such as Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling. Some of her works are Goodreads gems and she began her journey with books when she was very young.

She wrote what would become her first novel, Throne of Glass, when she was only 16 years old. After managing to write several chapters of the story, then titled Queen of Glass, she published it on FictionPress.com, where it was listed as one of the best on the site. After a while, she removed it from the platform to try to publish it with a publisher.

During 2008 he began sending the story to several agents before finding one the following year and in 2010 the rights were bought by Bloomsbury. Over the years he developed several interlocking sagas, along with some prequels. He recently announced that A Court of Thorns and Roses will have an adaptation and that it will be carried out by Hulu.

Sarah J. Maas' age and family

Sarah Janet Maas was born on March 5, 1986 in New York City, so she is currently 36 years old and a U.S. citizen. She grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan with her family. Her mother was Catholic and her father Jewish, but she was eventually raised Jewish.

As a child she used to enjoy creating stories based on some popular fairy tales or myths and wrote Sailor Moon fanfiction while she was in her teens. In 2008 she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hamilton College in Clinton. There she majored in creative writing and minored in religious studies.

Sarah J. Maas' love life

She is currently married and lives in Pennsylvania with her husband, son and dog. She married in 2010 to Josh and during November 2017 she announced on her social media that they were expecting their first child, which they welcomed on June 1, 2018 and named Taran. A few years later they had their second baby.

Sarah J. Maas' books and net worth

The author's net worth is $40 million, according to Full Celebs. She has sold more than twelve million copies of her books and has been translated into 37 languages. She currently has more than 20 novels published, including the ACOTAR saga and the CC saga.

Here, check out all the titles she has published over the years:

Throne of Glass

Throne of Glass (2012)

Crown of Midnight (2013)

Heir of Fire (2014)

Queen of Shadows (2015)

Empire of Storms (2016)

Tower of Dawn (2017)

Kingdom of Ash (2018)

Prequel Novels of Throne of Glass:

The Assassin's Blade (2014)

The Assassin and the Pirate Lord (2012)

The Assassin and the Desert (2012)

The Assassin and the Underworld (2012)

The Assassin and the Empire (2012)

The Assassin and the Healer (2013)

A Court of Thorns and Roses

A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018)

Crescent City