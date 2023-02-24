Jenna Ortega will star in an upcoming episode of the iconic comedy show, Saturday Night Live. Here, check out when and how to watch the special via streaming.

Jenna Ortega is one of the faces of the moment and her performance in Wednesday has catapulted her to the top of the Hollywood network. The Netflix and Tim Burton series has been renewed for a second season, so the actress is going to return to play the darkest member of the Addams family.

During the first season we saw how the peculiar teenager must solve the mystery that is wrapped in a wave of murders that begins just with her arrival at the Nevermore Academy. The show has been a success and has established itself as one of the most watched on the streaming platform, beating popular titles like Stranger Things.

Now, the 20-year-old actress is ready to start a new terrifying adventure with one of the most popular slashers: Ghostface. Ortega will be one of the protagonists of the new Scream installment, which will premiere on March 9, days before her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

How to watch Jenna Ortega's SNL special on streaming

Ortega's special SNL episode will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on two mediums: the NBC Channel and Peacock's streaming platform. The young host will not be alone, but the alternative band The 1975 will be the musical guest to present their fifth studio album, called Being Funny In A Foreign Language.