Pedro Pascal was the star of the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and it has been one of the most popular and most watched so far. Here, check out how to watch it in streaming.

Pedro Pascal is one of the most beloved actors in the Hollywood industry and has built one of the most successful careers among his peers, amassing titles such as Narcos, Game of Thrones and his latest acquisition, The Last of Us. The HBO series has established itself in the top 3 of the platform's most successful adaptations.

There he plays Joel, who is tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), out of a quarantine zone and across the United States. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world, whose chaos was caused by the homogenous Cordyceps after generating a pandemic.

Now, the Chilean actor was the latest guest of Saturday Night Live and has starred in some of the funniest cameos of recent episodes. Pascal was accompanied by the iconic band Coldplay, who were ready to set the night to music. Here, check out how to watch the show via streaming...

How to watch Pedro Pascal's SNL special on streaming

Pedro Pascal's episode aired live on NBC on Saturday night, February 4. However, it will also make its online debut on one of the most important platforms. The Chilean's special will arrive on Peacock on February 5.

Normally it always happens that it is added to the catalog one day after its broadcast on the channel. Due to the magnitude and fame of the actor, this is the first time in the history of the program that a Chilean will be in charge of an episode of the iconic comedy show.