Scarlett Johanson will star in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' as a 1950s star. However, as one of the highest-paid actors, the she had to take a huge pay cut to work with the director.

Scarlett Johanson will star in Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ as a luminous 1950s movie icon. However, as one of the highest-paid actors, the Marvel star had to take a huge pay cut in order to appear in the movie alongside several other A-listers.

Apart from Johanson, the rest of the cast includes: Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke

Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Rita Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Matt Dillon, Sophia Lillis, Jeff Goldblum and Fisher Stevens.

It’s not unusual for Anderson’s movies to count with some of the best talent, as it happened in movies such as The French Dispatch or The Grand Hotel Budapest. However, Asteroid City only has a budget of $25 million, which is usually what Johanson earns for a movie. So, how much did she make for this film?

Scarlett Johanson’s pay cut for working in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

In a new interview with Variety, it’s reported that Johanson “happily earned a paltry $4,131 a week for two months of work on the Focus Features film that was shot in Spain.” Per UpRoxx, these numbers are the lowest rate a SAG-AFTRA member can accept on a project.

In the interview, Anderson explains why he was interested in working with Johanson, saying that her “voice is so expressive and interesting. I would say it’s her greatest strength.” Meanwhile, the Black Widow actress said what drove her to the project.

“I was curious: Who is this person? How did she get here, to be so successful at that time? She’s this star of stage and screen — what drove her there?” Johansson said about her character, Maggie Campbell. “I like the sort of constraints of Wes’ precision. I think in some ways, it’s more liberating.”