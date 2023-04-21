Scarlett Johansson participated in the Goop podcast and talked about her ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds. Here, check out what she said and why the couple divorced.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds are not only two of the most popular actors in all of Marvel, having played Black Widow and Deadpool, but they have also been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood. The duo got married in 2008, but the love didn't last long, as in 2011 they decided to divorce.

Although many fans are still hoping for a reunion in one of the X-Men spin-off movies, the 46-year-old actor explicitly asked to avoid joining the Avengers actress out of the plot. The reason for the decision has to do with the fear of exaggerated speculation and the resurgence of rumors.

The two have moved past their differences and have gone back to doing their lives. Reynolds waited two years after their separation to marry Blake Lively, whom he met on the set of Green Lantern. While Johansson tied the knot again with her current partner Colin Jost during 2020. Here, check out why the icons went their separate ways...

What did Scarlett Johansson say about Ryan Reynolds?

Scarlett Johansson participated in Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, called Goop. There we saw when her partner completely forgot that she was married to Ryan Reynolds and questioned their relationship. "That's right, I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds. Goals!" said the actress who plays Pepper Potts.

"Yeah. We weren't married for very long, but we were when I met you for Iron Man 2 or whatever", Scarlett told him. They went on to talk for a while longer about her first marriage and Paltrow made a little confession to her friend, telling her that at home they really adored the Deadpool actor.

To which the Black Widow actress agreed, going on to praise her ex-husband and assuring him that "he's a good guy". It is one of the few times she has been heard talking about this relationship and especially about him, so it caused quite a surprise among her fans.

Why did Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds get divorced?

Although the actors never confirmed the official reason for their split, Scarlett Johansson gave an interview a long time ago to Vanity Fair, where she might have given a little hint of what happened. There she hinted that their careers might have been the reason why their love went cold and they went their separate ways, after a few years of marriage.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old and clearly didn't understand marriage. Maybe, in some ways, I romanticized the idea. Now I'm at a different point in my life, I feel like I'm in a situation where I can make decisions more actively. I'm much more present than I was before", the actress said.

"Living with another actor is complicated. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when both people's careers are going at the same pace. Or even if the other person is more successful than the other which becomes a challenge. That's when everything becomes competitive", she added.