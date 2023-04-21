Scarlett Johansson is one of the most recognized actresses in the industry and has given life to several iconic characters that have marked history. Here, check out her upcoming film projects.

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few actresses who have embodied great roles over the years. One of them was Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow. The star has given life to the Marvel Studios character for more than 6 years, even getting her own movie.

She recently participated in Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, where she talked about the possibility of playing the Russian agent again. "I'm done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience", she said.

She will soon be participating in major film productions. One of them will be directed by Wes Anderson and we will see her sharing the screen with great actors of the industry, such as Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell and many more.

What are Scarlett Johansson's upcoming movies?

Asteroid City — June 16, 2023

IndieWire confirmed that the film's plot was based on families and students coming together to attend the Junior Stargazer convention in an American desert town in the mid-1950s.

Johansson will share the screen with great actors, while it will be directed by Wes Anderson. Some of her co-stars include Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Matt Dillon, Liev Schreiber and many others.

The Jungle Book 2 — TBA

The live-action Disney movie was a success and it was confirmed that a sequel will arrive at some point, although it is not yet known when exactly. Jon Favreau will direct it, while the actress will be Kaa again.

Bride — TBA

The 38-year-old actress will participate in the movie that will be based on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein, a woman who is designed to be the ideal wife. Movie Web confirmed that the plot will be set in when her creator becomes dissatisfied, she is forced to navigate a world that sees her as a monster.

Little Shop of Horrors — TBA

It is not yet known if it will be a sequel or a remake of the classic. The original story follows Seymour, a man interested in his co-worker, Audrey. Both the actress and Evans are involved in the project, but not too many details of the production, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have been revealed.

Project Artemis — 2023

Not much is known about the plot, but it has been confirmed that it will be set in space. At first, Scarlett and Chris Evans were going to star in the movie, but the actor who played Captain America dropped out of the project. He was replaced by Channing Tatum and it is expected to arrive sometime this year.