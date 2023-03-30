Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O'Malley and Netflix are teaming up for a new anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. Here's everything you need to know about the project, including cast, plot and more.

A new Scott Pilgrim anime series will arrive on Netflix, with Edgar Wright as executive producer, and created, written and executive produced by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author of the graphic novels, and BenDavid Grabinski. Behind the project, there’s also the anime house Science SARU.

It follows the 2010’s cult-classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in which Michael Cera starred as

the titular character, a young musician who is trying to win a competition to get a record deal while also battling the evil exes of his newest girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Talking to Netflix, O’Malley says that the project is “hilarious. It’s emotional. It’s visually stunning. The action scenes will blow your mind. And there might be a few surprises along the way.” Here’s what we know so far about the series.

Is the original cast coming back to the series?

Yes, Netflix announced that all the actors of the original cast will reprise their roles for the anime series. “Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life,” Wright told Netflix. “Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.” All the members are:

Michael Cera as Scott

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Johnny Simmons as young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

What would the anime series be about?

The creators haven’t shared many details about the plot. However, Wright explained that he

“fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation” but he “knew that a live action sequel was unlikely.” However, an anime adaptation “was an interesting way to go.” He also explained that O’Malley “had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

Is there a release date?

No. Netflix only said “soon," but we know it's in production stages.