Many characters are back in the sixth installment of Scream and there are some actors who were part of the franchise 20 years ago. Here, check out how old they were then and how old they are now.

Not only are several iconic characters returning to the franchise, but Ghostface is ready to continue tormenting Tara Carpenter ((played by Jenna Ortega) and her loved ones. Although this time it will be in a different location, as the slasher moves to New York City, after the group of young people left Woodsboro to move on with their lives.

Thanks to the previews released by Paramount, we were able to see who will be trying to fight (or join) the killer. Hayden Panettiere and Skeet Ulrich are some of the most remembered actors from the previous installments that will be present in Scream VI, playing Kirby Reed and Billy Loomis.

Many of these actors were much younger when they made their first appearance in the story, so many have wondered how long it's been since the first Scream movie and how old the returning stars are now for a second round. Here, check out everything you need to know...

How old were the iconic actors in the first Scream?

There are several well-known figures who made their way to fame since the premiere of the first Scream in 1996, 26 years ago. Courteney Cox is one of them, who was 31 years old when she first played Gale Weathers. She is currently 58 years old and is the face of many successful productions, such as the series Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Neve Campbell has been the star of the franchise since its premiere, but has finally decided to step aside and not participate in the sixth installment. So we won't see Sidney Prescott again. The actress wasonly 22 years old in the first film, so she is now 49 years old and has done 47 more films since the franchise's premiere.

Skeet Ulrich is another actor who has been back but not as Cox, who has been appearing in almost every film, but this time he will actually have new cameos as Billy Loomis. The actor was a little older than Neve, as he was 25 years old. So he is currently 53 years old and has participated in works such as Riverdale.

Hayden Panettiere is the only one whose character came back and is not from the first installments, but was seen in Scream 4 just recently. Kirby Reed used to be related to Charlie Walker, who ended up being Ghostface. The last time she was heard from was when he stabbed her at the end of the movie, which was released in 2011. At the time, the actress was only 20 years old. Now, 12 years later, she is back and filming a new installment at the age of 33.