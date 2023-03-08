Scream not only has one of the most important horror franchises in the industry and one of the best known slashers, but it also usually has a great soudtrack that sets the scenes. Here, check out all the songs that came out in the sixth installment.

Scream VI is hours away from its premiere and in a few hours we will be able to see Jenna Ortega being chased again by one of the most feared slashers of the big screen: Ghostface. This is the second time that the Wednesday actress participates in the franchise, since her first appearance as Tara Carpenter was in Scream (2022).

Becoming the new scream queen, the star confessed to ET that this installment could be the bloodiest sequel yet. Before filming began, when the script had barely reached her, she revealed that "I think this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface that we've ever seen, and I think it's going to be a lot of fun to shoot".

This time, the characters will leave Woodsboro to settle in New York City. This means that we will know what has become of the survivors after what happened in the previous installment, although the killer is back and more thirsty for revenge than ever. Here, check out the full new soundtrack...

Scream VI: Who created the soundtrack?

The sixth installment of Scream is back and many great artists have participated in the composition of the soundtrack, which turned out to be just as iconic as the previous ones. Although the official track list has not yet been fully revealed, the song Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & the Bad Seed is expected to make an appearance, as it has done in every film except the fourth.

Demi Lovato and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda teamed up to create Still Alive, one of the main songs that will play in the scenes. While co-writer Shinoda also has his own song for the film. Brian Tyler is one of the main composers of the soundtrack, joined by Sven Faulconer.

Tyler is the second composer to join the franchise since Marco Beltrami, who worked on the Scream films since 1996. On the other hand, Lovato has undergone a major change in her music and while preparing to participate in the project, she confessed "I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe. I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise".

What is the Scream VI trakclist?