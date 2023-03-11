Good news fans... Scream 7 is a fact! Although the sixth installment was released less than two days ago, another movie has already been confirmed. Here, check out everything about the next slasher film.

Ghostface is the protagonist of one of the most iconic horror movies involving a slasher. The sixth installment of the Scream franchise was recently released and Jenna Ortega was one of the main faces. Many of the old characters returned to reprise their place in the story, which this time is set in New York City.

Last we saw, the group of teenagers from the fifth film left Woodsboro for the Big Apple in order to live quietly. However, the killer didn't have the same plans and decided to follow Tara Carpenter and her friends to Fifth Avenue. Hayden Panettiere and Skeet Ulrich returned as Kirby Reed and Billy Loomis.

Now, the directors spoke during an interview about the future of the franchise and whether they are really thinking about making another movie. The Wednesday actress also chimed in and said who she would like to see in a possible new installment, as well as whether she has already been in talks with the team.

Who are the cast of Scream 7?

Although directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who replaced Wes Craven, announced a seventh film, it is not known exactly who will be back to continue the story. This is the first film in the franchise that does not have Neve Campbell in the lead role, as she gave way to Jenna Ortega after she was unable to get a commensurate salary.

However, many expect Sidney Prescott to make a cameo in Scream 7 and Tara Carpenter to continue as the title character. On the other hand, Ortega told MTV UK that she would love to have Jennifer Coolidge in the sequel, so this gives us a hint that the young actress could reprise her iconic role.

What will Scream 7 be about?

It is not yet known what the sixth installment of the franchise will be about, but it is expected that a new character will step into the slasher's shoes to torment Tara Carpenter's life, in case it continues with the last movie released.

There we saw how the group of young people left the town to move to the big city in search of peace and to continue their lives without the trauma of the last events. However, the four survivors will have to face again their worst nightmare: Ghostface.

When will Scream 7 be released?

Internet Screen Greek leaked the possible release date of the next Scream movie. In theory, the filming process would begin this year and would be released on the big screen during 2024. So we should not have to wait long to see the new adventures of Ghostface and his victims.