Drew Barrymore has become iconic for her presence as Casey Becker in the first installment of Scream, which was directed by the iconic Wes Craven. Here, check out if the actress will appear in the horror franchise once again.

Drew Barrymore is not only set to reprise her role as Casey Becker, but she was one of the most iconic characters in the Scream franchise, having only appeared at the beginning of the first film. Although the actress announced her retirement in 2021 in order to spend more time with her children, she has been giving several hints of her possible return to the big screen.

The first installment of Wes Craven's hit movie grossed a huge amount at the box office, grossing over $173 million on a budget of only $15 million. Not only was it a box office success for the director, but the actress took home a big paycheck for playing the blonde who answers the phone and is Ghostface's first victim.

For her 12-minute appearance, Drew received a salary of $1.5 million. Considering that it was released in 1996, that's a significant sum of money, especially for a 20-year-old. She is currently 48 years old and has added 53 productions to her filmography, after the massive success of Scream. Here, check if she will appear again in the horror franchise...

Drew Barrymore talked about her possible return to Scream

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her possible return as Casey Becker in the next film in the franchise, which has been titled Scream 7. Although many of her fans didn't see it as a possibility, due to the bloody fate of Ghostface's first victim, the actress has made viewers rethink her presence.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Talk Show, the star talked about her character with Ross Matthews. There, the TV personality asked her if she thought Becker could have survived the attack, later adding, "You know, doctors can do amazing things, and you said there might be a chance that she survived. That being said, does this mean that you'd like to bring her [Casey] back to Scream VII?".

That's when the iconic actress decided to go for the truth and leave the door open. "It would be funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her. It would be like, literally; I'm here, I'm fine! Maybe Casey Becker is fine. With a good script, you can do anything".