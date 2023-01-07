Ghostface is back and this time he's going to wreak havoc in the Big Apple. Before the release of the sixth installment, it's time for a big marathon of classic horror movies. Here, check out Scream in order and streaming.

Scream: How to watch all the movies in order and streaming

Scream is not only one of the most popular films in history, but it has made its protagonists icons during the late 90's. Especially Drew Barrymore, who has a cameo in the first installment. It's time to meet Ghostface once again, but this time in New York City. Now, only one question remains... What is your favorite scary movie?

The sixth film in the horror saga will hit theaters on March 10 of this year and will star several great actors, marking their return to the story. Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) will return to play Tara Carpenter, Hayden Panettiere (I Love You, Beth Cooper) will play Kirby Reed and Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) will play Billy Loomis.

Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street) was responsible for bringing success to a film that had one of the biggest slashers in the entertainment industry. The original story led to the success of many other franchises, such as Scary Movie, starring Anna Faris, Regina Hall and and the Wayans brothers.

What is the order of the Scream movies?

Scream (1996) Scream 2 (1997) Scream 3 (2000) Scream 4 (2011) Scream (2022) Scream VI (2023)

Scream on streaming: Where to watch the movies online?

Scream – Available on STARZ.

A killer known as “Ghostface” begins killing off teenagers and the body count is rising. Sidney Prescott and her friends Gale and Dewey have made a discovery: Horror movies always follow a template. As they dissect the ‘rules’ of horror films, they find themselves entrenched in one that’s all too real.

Scream 2 – Available on STARZ.

Two years after the terrifying events that occurred in Woodsboro, Sidney is now attending Windsor College in Cincinnati. Gale Weathers’ best-selling book on Sidney’s life has now been made into a major motion picture, ‘Stab.’ When two college students are killed in a theatre while watching the movie, Sidney knows deep down that history is repeating itself.

Scream 3 – Available on STARZ.

A new murder spree has begun. This time, it’s targeting the original Woodsboro survivors along with anyone associated with ‘Stab’. Sydney must face the demons of her past to stop the killer.

Scream 4 – Available on Netflix.

Set years after the events of the original trilogy, Sidney Prescott is now the author of a self-help book. Returning home to Woodsboro for the last stop of her book tour, she reconnects with newlyweds Dewey and Gale, as well as her cousin Jill and her Aunt Kate. Unfortunately, Sidney’s appearance also brings about the return of Ghostface, putting Sidney and the whole town of Woodsboro in danger.

Scream – Available on Paramount+.

Twenty-five years after a spate of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new copycat killer has donned the Ghostface mask to resurrect secrets from the past.

Scream VI – It is likely to arrive on Paramount+ after its release.

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.