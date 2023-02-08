Ghostface is back once again and this time he has chosen a new setting for his bloody adventures. Here, check out when Scream 6 will be released and on which platform it will be available.

The premiere of the sixth installment of Scream, which will once again star Jenna Ortega, who recently came off the success of her last series Wednesday, is just around the corner. Now, it's time for her to leave the dances and the monsters to face a new problem... A masked killer with a thirst for revenge.

The young actress will not be alone, but several iconic characters from the saga are set to return alongside Ghostface. Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby Reed and Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis, while Courteney Cox will appear as reporter Gale Weathers. Who has confirmed her official departure is Neve Campbell, who will not be returning as Sidney Prescott.

This year, the popular slasher will pick up where the fifth installment of the franchise left off. This means that we will know what happened to the lives of the survivors, who have moved from Woodsboro to the beautiful streets of New York and will soon know again the terror that awaits them.

When will Scream 6 be released?

The sixth installment of the Ghostface movie will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, March 10 this year. So there are only a few weeks left until the big premiere and tickets are already on sale, as assured by the official Instagram page. This time, the cruel killer is ready to chase the kids through the streets of New York City.

What streaming platform is Scream 6 coming to?

Once it has spent a certain amount of time in theaters, the sixth Scream installment will join the catalog of the streaming platform Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. After the trial period, the subscription will cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually.