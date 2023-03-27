Shortly after announcing their engagement back in December, FC Dallas and USMNT star Sebastian Lletget and reggaeton star Becky G are back in the news, although not for the best reasons.

According to a 'ghost' Instagram account, @ja29poo, Lletget had been cheating on Becky G for quite a while, sharing several Instagram stories that claimed that she had been with the midfielder just several weeks ago:

"Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof (...) I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent," the accuser said.

Sebastian Lletget Releases Statement On Alleged Infidelity On Becky G

Needless to say, this story made the rounds on social media in the blink of an eye, so Lletget had to take to Instagram to address the situation, stating that he's been dealing with mental health issues and vowing to be better.

(Transcript via Sebastian Lletget)

"As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to higher standard (sic), recognizing the blessings & privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn't have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side.

Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I've hit from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions.

Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.

While this anonymous internet stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can't keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love the most.

This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past. Have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing...

To Becky, you hve been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.

To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends, & family, thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best."

It's still unclear whether the USMNT international will take a break from professional soccer while he undergoes this treatment. Hopefully, whatever the case, he finds the help he needs at this point.