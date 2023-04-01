Secret Invasion is one of the latest productions that have fans excited and one of the reasons is its incredible cast. Here, check out the premiere schedule of its episodes and how to watch them.

Although fans have been complaining about the latest Marvel Studios productions, there are high expectations for Secret Invasion, which will have one of the most important casts, with many A-list celebrities. Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury and is ready to resume new adventures.

One of the presences that have the audience most excited is the appearance of Emilia Clarke, who will be present in all six episodes of the series. The 36-year-old actress is known for several of her roles but one of the main roles of her career has been Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Cobie Smulders, who brings Mariah Hill to life, confessed several details about the upcoming series set to premiere mid-year and said "It looks so good and has a very different tone than I've seen in the MCU. I mean, having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really establishes her character in a very interesting way that I've always wanted to see".

How many episodes does Secret Invasion have and when are they released?

Secret Invasion will be a miniseries and will have a total of six episodes, where we will see how the main characters get into various problems and most of the main actors will be present in all of them. Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders and Carmen Ejogo are some of them.

Here, check out what is known about the episodes and their release schedule:

Episode #1.1 – June 21

Episode #1.2 – TBA

Episode #1.3 – TBA

Episode #1.4 – TBA

Episode #1.5 – TBA

Episode #1.6 – TBA

*The article will be updated as more information is revealed.

On what platform will Secret Invasion be available?

Secret Invasion is the first series of phase five of the MCU and is a production of Stan Lee's company with Disney, so this will come to the Disney+ streaming platform. The service costs $8 per month with advertising, while ad-free costs an estimated $11. There are several plans available and one of the most convenient is the ad-free annual plan which costs $110, saving you $22 per year versus the monthly payment.