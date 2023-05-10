The drama between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa never seems to end. Now, the How I Met Your Father actress has made some pretty decisive comments. Here, check out what's going on.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez used to be best friends, but that came to an end after The Cutting Edge actress donated a kidney to the Same Old Love star. The singer confessed in an interview with The Rolling Stone for the presentation of My Mind and Me, that the two had grown apart and that their friendship deteriorated.

She also assured that her only friend in the industry was Taylor Swift. All the statements quickly gained momentum on social networks and many users had different opinions. The viralization was so big that the comments reached her former friend. Soon after, she stopped following the singer and the drama began.

After Gomez regretted some of the things she said and had to come out and clear the air, saying "I'm sorry for not mentioning all the people I know. I will never, ever, ever be more indebted to one person than I am to her", Raisa finally spoke out about the scandal and was quite decisive. Here, check what's happening now...

What Francia Raisa said about Selena Gomez?

Francia Raisa seems to have been throwing shade at her in a recent chat with a reporter. On Sunday morning, the actress was walking her dogs in Studio City when she was asked about her deteriorating relationship with Selena. Although she changed the subject several times, showing that she didn't want to talk about it, she finally ended up commenting her opinion.

Now, the star confessed to TMZ that she is currently being bullied on social media by fans of the singer. He assured that the comments are "pretty bad". Some of them were so strong, they even told her that they hoped she would lose her other kidney.

That's when the actress decided to speak out and pointed out that "in no way, shape or form is bullying forgiven, especially for Selena". The outlet reported that at one point she chose to address her former friend directly, telling her "She literally has a whole non-profit organization dedicated to mental health".

"The fact that I'm now being harassed for how I am, it's affecting me mentally. To me, it's not what anyone wants for someone. And she's literally out there saying, 'Please stop,' so I don't understand the people who are contradicting themselves on the internet", she ended by saying, calling it a day.

Now, Francia has made a comment again, where she assured that the distance that took their friendship is due to alcohol, implying that Selena had a drinking problem and this made both ended their friendship. After a kidney transplant, the singer can't drink too much, because it could be detrimental to her health.