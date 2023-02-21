Selena Gomez is known for being very open about her personal life, including her mental health struggles. However, the singer has made an unexpected comment about Bella Hadid on her Instagram account. Check the whole story.

Selena Gomez is known for being very open about her personal life, including her struggles with her physical and mental health, fame and more. However, the singer, actress and businesswoman still has some secrets under her sleeve. And she just shocked her fans with her most recent confession about Bella Hadid.

Gomez and the younger Hadid sister have some history, as they both dated The Weekend back in the day. But they not only share an ex, as they also move in the same social circle, as they both have common friends, including Taylor Swift, who is known to be close to Gigi Hadid.

While Gomez hasn’t been spotted with Bella, she has been photographed with Gigi, particularly in the 2018 Met Gala. Despite their interactions seeming friendly, there was speculation that the ‘My Mind and Me’ singer and Bella didn’t get along. But, according to what Selena has recently shared, it seems like that’s not the case.

Selena Gomez calls Bella Hadid her ‘girl crush’ on Instagram

On an Instagram story, Selena Gomez shared a TikTok video in which she seems to be using a filter that stylized her face, in a way that resembles the model’s face. In the caption, she wrote "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," while also using an audio which says “So, my name is Bella Hadid."

After that, she also shared a picture of Bella with the hashtag #girlcrush. It’s unclear if the model has responded to the actress, but fans have been losing their minds about Gomez’s confession, which was totally unexpected at this point.

Gomez’s posts also come after the singer recently responded to body-shaming comments about her weight gain. In another recent TikTok, the ‘Only Murders in The Building’ actress said that she was “not a model” and “never will be.”

Selena Gomez comments on her weight gain: ‘I’m not a model’

She also explained that when she is taking the medication, she tends to “hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight.” She then explained that she just wanted to “encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through and no one knows the real story.”

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful,” she added. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they’re what helps me.”

She then concluded the video with a special message to both her fans and the body shamers. “I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding,” she said. “And if not, go away, because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything.”