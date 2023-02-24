Despite seeing her more active than ever, Selena Gomez has decided to take a step back from social media after the drama with Kylie Jenner. Here, check out what the singer had to say.

Selena Gomez has been more active than ever on her social media. We've seen her share some beauty routines with her products on Tik Tok and flatter several women on Instagram, as has been the case with model Bella Hadid. Now, a new drama broke out after she posted a video showing that she had accidentally plucked her eyebrows.

It all started when the 30-year-old singer showed how her eyebrows looked after she accidentally plucked them. Shortly after posting the video, Kylie Jenner uploaded a selfie showing her eyebrows with the caption "This was an accident???" and then a screenshot showing her making a video call with Hailey Bieber.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star posted that series of photos on her Instagram stories, Gomez's fans were quick to accuse her of throwing shade at the artist. The chaos was so big that both involved have had to come out to clarify what had happened, confessing that there is no hatred between the two.

Why did Selena Gomez quit social media?

Selena has confessed in a live video that she will stay away from social media for a while and apparently it's because of all the drama that has arisen between the stars. Shortly after clearing the air with Kylie, the People You Know singer came to the defense of her best friend, Taylor Swift, in a Tik Tok comment.

A user uploaded a video to Tik Tok showing Hailey Bieber throwing shade at the Grammy-winning singer and Gomez couldn't help but follow suit. There, the actress commented "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game". In the video you can see how the model makes a disgusted face in front of the camera when she hears how her partner names Swift during a presentation.

Now, the star has decided not to continue with social media for the time being. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this", she said.