The drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has been going on for more than five years and each time it gets a little more advanced. Now, the singer had to defend the model on social media. Here, check out what she said.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber seem to have more history together than with the Canadian singer. Although the chaos started with Justin Bieber, the female stars have remained at war for a few years now. However, the Lose You to Love Me singer has come out to talk about the model.

The most recent drama involved Gomez and Kylie Jenner, who seemed to have been teasing the 30-year-old singer with the model after she showed on Tik Tok how she accidentally got her eyebrows laminated. It was the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan who uploaded a photo showing off her eyebrows with Hailey to Instagram soon after.

From that moment on, the internet went wild and the theories started. Many users made threads on Twitter showing that Bieber's wife was supposedly obsessed with Selena since the time she was dating the Baby singer. After receiving tons of hate, the model had to come out for help...

Selena Gomez defended Hailey Bieber on social networks

The singer has once again taken to the platforms to defend the model and this was something not many fans expected, especially after last month's drama with Kylie Jenner. Now, weeks later Selena has confessed that Hailey has reached out to her for help.

Gomez used the Instagram platform to make the situation public and in one of her stories asked to stop throwing hate and shade at Justin Bieber's wife. There, she posted "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and suck hateful negativity".

Then she added "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop". The runway star was forced to ask for the help of the Same Old Love singer to stop all the insults, threats and more from Selena's fans.