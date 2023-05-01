The 2023 Met Gala came with some surprises, including the announcement of Serena Williams’ second pregnancy. Here, check out all the details of the reveal.

The 2023 Met Gala came with some surprises, including the announcement of Serena Williams’ second pregnancy. The tennis legend showcased her baby bump wearing Gucci and she walked the red carpet alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, first became parents on September 1st, 2017 when they welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The 23-time Grand Slam champion actually won her last Australian Open title while being pregnant.

However, Williams retired last year at the US Open. While after hanging out the racket she has hinted at a hypothetical comeback to the court, it seems like that possibility is now out of the picture. Here, check out what she said about the pregnancy.

Serena Williams confirms second pregnancy

Williams shared a post on Instagram with her husband in which she revealed the news of her pregnancy with a simple caption: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote.

However, she wasn't the only one to announce a pregnancy at the Met Ball, as model Karlie Kloss also showcased her baby bump and she is also expecting her second child with husband Joshua Kushner.

At the Met Gala, celebrated at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, other tennis stars were in attendance. Williams’ long-time friend and tennis legend Roger Federer was one of this year’s co-chairs, and Andy Roddick and Matteo Berrettini were also invited.