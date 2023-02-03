Serena Williams has spoken out for the first time about the scandal involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, and it seems that the tennis player has taken a side. Here, check out what she had to say.

Serena Williams, one of the most important tennis players in the world, was present during last year's Oscars evening and saw everything that happened with actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. What started as a joke, ended with a very bad reaction from one of them and the night ended up being quite bizarre.

Therefore, it is rumored that the organizers of the Oscars do not know whether to invite the comedian again and it is confirmed that the actor will not be able to attend, since he was banned for 10 years. Many believe that those responsible for the event have not taken good actions at the time and that the image of the evening was somewhat tarnished.

The Bad Boys actor has been criticized on several occasions, until he came out to publicly apologize to the comedian. This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12 through ABC. Now, the tennis player has taken a side and confessed during a interview, what she really thinks about the tedious scene that the viewers of the award had to live.

What did Serena Williams say about Will Smith's reaction?

The successful tennis player has confessed her position during an interview with CBS Mornings and assured that she is on Will Smith's side. At the time, the consequences of the incident were swift and the King Richard actor had to resign as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"We are all imperfect and human. We should be kind to each other. We forget that so often. I'm the type of person who thinks 'I've been there, I've made mistakes, it's not the end of the world.' I've been in a position under a lot of pressure myself and I've made a tremendous amount of mistakes. I'm sorry that that amazing Questlove movie got overshadowed", she said.