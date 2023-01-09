The midfielder took to Instagram to “jab” at his former teammate at Barcelona over the Kings League.

In an unexpected troll on Instagram, former Barcelona players Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué were trending when Sergio Busquets got one over on Gerard Piqué. The reason? After Barcelona took care of Atlético de Madrid 1-0 in La Liga, Busquets remembered his friend Piqué and the Kings League.

Busquets posted on Instagram a story where he wrote, “When Gerard Piqué sells you on Enigma 69” with a Shakira song in the background. The story became a trending topic quickly with fellow Kings League starter Ibai tweeting, “What exactly did Busquets upload on Instagram?”.

So, who or what is Enigma 69? Enigma 69 is a player from LaLiga that played a game in the Kings League completely covered to avoid revealing his identity. It was for the best because Enigma 69 was terrible in his game for XBuyer against Sergio Agüero’s Kunisports, many observers stated that Enigma 69 played so poorly because of the difficulty to play using a mask that covered his face.

Javier Tebas on the Kings League

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has called the seven a side league a “circus”, that won’t compete with LaLiga directly. Tebas went as far as comparing it to a boardgame than a real sporting event.

Nonetheless the Kings League has attracted sponsorship and attention from all over the world, with its star power and social media presence in which the players themselves have uploaded content and started trending topics.