Servant premiered its fourth season on January 13 and fans have begun to wonder if there will be a fifth season or what will happen. Here, check out everything about the future of the series.

The work of director M. Night Shyamalan (Split) premiered its fourth season and many have been speculating what will happen to the series and whether AppleTV has renewed it for a fifth installment. Its stars, especially Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), have yet to make any statements or comments about Servant.

The psychological thriller portrays the story of a reborn doll that comes to life thanks to a nanny who seems to be the key to its resurrection. In addition, a strange couple who lost their child due to an accident of the mother and a mysterious cult are involved. The plot has several overtones of supernatural, mystery and suspense.

Tony Basgallop is the creator of the production and it was filmed in a real house. In exchange for allowing filming to take place in their home, the owners refused the production company's normal location fee and instead asked the producers to donate the fee to pediatric brain tumor research at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Will Servant have a fifth season?

The showrunner and director confessed that the fourth season will be the last and that they do not plan to launch a fifth installment. Shyamalan assured that he does not want to extend the story to see if it really works or not in terms of audience. During an interview, the artist confessed:

"It has its trickiness because if you do an episodic series it's not so problematic. But in a serialized series you're like 'Did the audience like it? OK, we've got another season, what do we do?' And then we go 'Wow, they really liked it. Oh, the story... We have to continue it again!" And "Oh, season 9, let's keep going!" And you feel like you're just adding on additions to the house instead of [focusing] on its natural design.

It's a complex balancing act because the information that drives us comes in annually. Even when our audience has grown so wonderfully and exponentially, it's OK if at episode 40 we have our largest audience ever. Part of the reason I wanted to get to the finish line: I don't want to tell a story in relation to the decline or rise of the audience. I hope the audience can feel this integrity and that it resonates with them as we move forward".