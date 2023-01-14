With the premiere of the third season of Servant and now the fourth, the story is going through the last chapter, which is rapidly heading towards its end. Here, check out what songs have been released in the latest installment.

Sadly, the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's series will be the last in the franchise, as announced by the director himself. Servant has been renewed multiple times and has survived several AppleTV cancellations. It has also established itself as one of the best works of the streaming platform and Rupert Grint, one of the main actors.

The story began by portraying a Philadelphia couple who suffer a terrible tragedy, which opens a rift in their marriage and the door to a mysterious force that takes up residence in their home. Over the seasons, the plot has developed and become more complicated, filled with drama and inexplicable situations.

Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free are the three actors accompanying the Harry Potter star. During 2021, the show was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) at the Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition, it also received recognition at several other awards, such as the Critics Choice Super Awards.

What songs appear in 'Servant' Season 4?