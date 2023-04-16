Seth Rollins is one of the most known faces of WWE and one of his last events was the WrestleMania 39, which took place a few weeks ago. Here, check out how much money the wrestler has and what his salary is.

Despite the fact that Seth Rollins is one of the figures that represent the WWE and one of the most well-known faces worldwide, the wrestler is not afraid to speak his mind and has been involved in a controversy. Apparently he would not be happy with some of the creative decisions the company has been making regarding its programming, especially on the Monday Night RAW edition.

This one took place after WrestleMania and the unrest started at that time, so it's something that's been dragging on for a few weeks now. Freddie Prinze Jr, a former creative with the company, talked about what happened on his podcast. ''They aired a commercial during his entrance, and we could hear him freaking out with some production people. I was like, 'Why is there a commercial?'", he said.

Seeing this happen, the six-time world champion stormed out of the show. The last time he was seen in the ring was when he won against Logan Paul in the massive event. He was supposed to appear on the last edition of RAW but it is believed that he didn't make it because he couldn't make it to the pavilion in time for the broadcast, as happened to some of his other partners.

What is Seth Rollins' net worth?

The wrestler has a fortune of $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the richest and highest paid athletes in the WWE. He has made a career like few others in the company and has been in the ring for more than 10 years.

Many believe that his net worth is higher at around $12 million, but so far the increase in his fortune has not been confirmed. He has often commanded impressive salaries and is currently reported to be earning $3 million, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Will Seth Rollins receive a raise?

WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke to LightShed Live about the possible fact that his wrestlers are getting a pretty big pay raise, as has been claimed. Jake Paul tweeted about the agreement to improve the pay that the stars receive and has been quite concerned about this issue, so the head of the company decided to talk about it.

"In terms of our employees, we believe many of them are well compensated. Certainly, all the talent wants to be paid more. Management wants to try to manage those costs. Each individual deal is unique in itself. We're confident with our position in the marketplace in terms of our WWE Superstars. Depending on how much the media rights fees increase, we expect a lot of that to be reflected to the bottom line", Khan said.