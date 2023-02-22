Sex Education has three seasons in Netflix's catalog and a fourth one on the way, so the fifth one won't be released soon and apparently it will be without Emma Mackey. Here, check out why the actress will not be present.

Sex Education is one of Netflix's most popular fictions and not only because of the themes it covers but also because of its talented cast. Emma Mackey has played Meave for four seasons and it seems that the actress is ready to say goodbye to the character that has given her a great leap to fame.

The story follows a group of teenagers who are still in high school and are beginning to internalize adulthood as they learn about their bodies, relationships, desires, love, friendship and sexuality. So far there are only three seasons in the streaming platform's catalog.

The fourth is expected to arrive at the end of this year, since filming concluded recently and the editing process is still in progress. Although the arrival of a fifth edition has not yet been confirmed, the 27-year-old actress was asked during an interview what will happen to her character and her future with the show.

Why won't Emma Mackey continue in Sex Education?

The actress who played Meave from the beginning has confirmed her departure from the series. During an interview with Radio Times and various media at the BAFTA Awards 2023 gala, Emma revealed that she has already finished filming the fourth season of Sex Education last week and that she will not be reprising her role.

At the event she was asked about her future and there she assured, "Season five? I just finished season four last week! No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I said goodbye to Maeve", confirmed the actress.

Some time ago, the actress had revealed that during the next episodes, her character would be weaker than in the first seasons. This is due to the fact that in the fourth season, Meave will live in the United States after securing a place to study at Wallace University.

In addition, Mackey has been working on several other projects, such as the new version of Barbie. So it is only natural that he wants to start dabbling in other works and not just stay with the acclaimed Netflix series.