Sex/Life is one of the popular Netflix series that have ended with a tragic fate: cancellation. The streaming platform has not renewed the show again and here we tell you why.

Sex/Life is the series, starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, that has captivated Netflix users. Always aimed at an adult audience, the story tells the life of a woman who is immersed in a love triangle with her husband and her ex-boyfriend, but everything changes when her past arrives to cause a passionate twist.

Stacy Rukeyser was in charge of the series, until the streaming platform made the decision to cancel the show, after having premiered its second season in March. She had made some comments about the future of the project and was quite excited about the idea of continuing to release episodes.

However, this will no longer be a reality. The fiction reached 43.9 million hours played in its first four days alone, but in its second week this number dropped abruptly to less than half. Nevertheless, the star already has a new project in her sights and we will see her acting in Judgement, a new ABC series.

Why did Netflix cancel Sex/Life?

Despite what everyone believes, the artist's life is quite hard and many times their jobs are not all roses. Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie Connelly in the series, recently made some harsh criticisms towards the production of Sex/Life, claiming that she didn't feel cared for during the second season.

"I'm not going to quit, but I definitely didn't have the support that I had in the first season from the people involved in the show. It became something very different for me, and I'm not afraid to say that", the actress confessed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Not only did she lash out at the people involved in the project, but she also revealed that she wasn't a very big fan of the material they worked on during the new episodes.

"In the second season, I felt like there were more moments that felt very clever. That kind of stuff for me is always very hard to read. There were other things that I felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just a challenge", she said.

Coming towards the end of the interview, the 43-year-old star said she was aware that her comments could land her in some trouble and also assured that she would never collaborate with the platform again. "I will never work for Netflix again after saying all this, but I can't lie. It was definitely a challenge", she commented.

Shortly after the podcast was released and everything Sarah had said became known, the news came that the show had been canceled by the streaming platform. So many people believe that her statements would not have left the big heads of the company at all happy, so they decided to cancel the show.