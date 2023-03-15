The second season of the mystical-romance-fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone,’ is dropping on March 16, 2023 on Netflix. Fans of the show, which is based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, can’t wait to know what will happen to Alina and his friends, as they prepare to combat General Aleksander Kirigan.
The show is set in the fantasy land of Ravka, and it follows orphan Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li), who discovers has special powers. During the first season, she is mentored by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who also develops feelings for her.
However, he ends up being the villain and that sets the story for Season 2, in which he is forming an army of mythical creatures. This new installment will adapt the Siege and Storm, the second book in the Shadow and Bone series. Here, check out how many episodes will have and the titles.
How many episodes does Shadow and Bone Season 2 have?
Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, just as Season 1 was. All of them will drop at once. Talking to the New York Post, star Ben Barnes said that his character will be “much nastier” this season than in the first one.
Episode 1: “No Shelter but Me”
Episode 2: “Rusalye”
Episode 3: “Like Calls to Like”
Episode 4: “Every Monstrous Thing”
Episode 5: “Yuyeh Sesh (Despise Your Heart)”
Episode 6: “Ni Weh Sesh (I Have No Heart)”
Episode 7: “Meet You in the Meadow”
Episode 8: “No Funerals”
Shadow and Bone Season 2 actors
Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov
Archie Renaux as Malyen “Mal” Oretsev
Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling
Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker
Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa
Kit Young as Jesper Fahey
Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik
Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar
Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks
Patrick Gibson as Nikolai
Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra
Daisy Head as Genya Safin
Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk
Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan as Tamar Kir-Bataar And Tolya Yul-Bataar
Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky
Dean Lennox Kelly as Pekka Rollins
Joanna McGibbon as Nadia Zhabin
George Parker as Vasily Lantsov
Kevin Eldon as The Apparat