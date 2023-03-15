The second season of the mystical-romance-fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone,’ is dropping on March 16, 2023. Check out who are the actors part of the cast and how many episodes are there.

The second season of the mystical-romance-fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone,’ is dropping on March 16, 2023 on Netflix. Fans of the show, which is based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, can’t wait to know what will happen to Alina and his friends, as they prepare to combat General Aleksander Kirigan.

The show is set in the fantasy land of Ravka, and it follows orphan Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li), who discovers has special powers. During the first season, she is mentored by General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who also develops feelings for her.

However, he ends up being the villain and that sets the story for Season 2, in which he is forming an army of mythical creatures. This new installment will adapt the Siege and Storm, the second book in the Shadow and Bone series. Here, check out how many episodes will have and the titles.

How many episodes does Shadow and Bone Season 2 have?

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, just as Season 1 was. All of them will drop at once. Talking to the New York Post, star Ben Barnes said that his character will be “much nastier” this season than in the first one.

Episode 1: “No Shelter but Me”

Episode 2: “Rusalye”

Episode 3: “Like Calls to Like”

Episode 4: “Every Monstrous Thing”

Episode 5: “Yuyeh Sesh (Despise Your Heart)”

Episode 6: “Ni Weh Sesh (I Have No Heart)”

Episode 7: “Meet You in the Meadow”

Episode 8: “No Funerals”

Shadow and Bone Season 2 actors

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen “Mal” Oretsev

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/The Darkling

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai

Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk

Anna Leong Brophy and Lewis Tan as Tamar Kir-Bataar And Tolya Yul-Bataar

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky

Dean Lennox Kelly as Pekka Rollins

Joanna McGibbon as Nadia Zhabin

George Parker as Vasily Lantsov

Kevin Eldon as The Apparat