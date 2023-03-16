Shadow and Bone has finally premiered its second season during the early hours of Thursday morning and many have already finished it. Here, check if there will be new episodes.

Shadow and Bone is one of Netflix's latest hits that has swept the audience numbers. The story, based on the novels written by Leigh Bardugo, managed to get a second season despite all the cancellations the platform had been making.

After counting down the days to the premiere of the new episodes, the day has finally arrived. The second season is now available and it's time to see what will happen with the future of Alina Starkov, now that she is separated from General Kirigan, who is played by Ben Barnes.

Jessie Mei Li is back in the lead role, but there are also new additions to the cast. Jack Wolfe, who we know from The Witcher, will be playing Wylan Hendriks. There are several new actors, which we will see as the plot unfolds. Here, check if there will be a third season...

Will Shadow and Bone have a Season 3?

It's still a little early to know the future of the series, but some members of the team and the author have already made reference to a possible third season of Shadow and Bone. Eric Heisserer, showrunner, told Collider that he has always had in mind a "three-season plan" for the show.

While Leigh Bardugo confessed to Inverse that he "would love to see us have another five seasons". It is estimated that if the new episodes are as successful as the first ones, the third would be closer than ever, especially now that there are new characters and more story to tell.